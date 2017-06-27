UTA drill tests emergency responses to terrorism
SWAT teams search for terrorists during a full-scale emergency response drill simulating a terrorist suicide bombing on a FrontRunner train in Ogden on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Emergency personnel from a wide variety of agencies - including the Utah Transit Authority, FBI, Utah Medical Examiner's Office, and Davis and Weber counties - participated in the exercise.
