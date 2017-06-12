Road construction on 40th Street in S...

Road construction on 40th Street in S. Ogden begins Wednesday

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Deseret News

A $7.1 million project to widen 40th Street from Washington Boulevard to Gramercy Avenue begins Wednesday, and city officials expect crews to be finished early winter. "We're eager to begin the widening project so the road can be open prior to the holiday season," Doug Gailey, assistant city manager, said in a statement.

