Ogden man accused of shooting man in head during robbery

An Ogden man accused of shooting another man in the head at a Harrisville motel is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on July 11. Christopher Guy Graham, 39, was charged earlier this month in 2nd District Court with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies. Just before 6 a.m. on April 26, Matthew Parkinson and his wife were at the Mt.

