Ogden City approves new student housi...

Ogden City approves new student housing development and zoning ordinance

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The WSU Signpost

It is currently a violation in Utah to live in a rental unit with more than three unrelated residents, unless otherwise approved. The Ogden City Council met on June 13 to hear a proposal requesting approval to build an off-campus student housing complex on 3801 Harrison Blvd. The complex would allow four unrelated tenants to live in one unit.

