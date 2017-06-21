Ogden City approves new student housing development and zoning ordinance
It is currently a violation in Utah to live in a rental unit with more than three unrelated residents, unless otherwise approved. The Ogden City Council met on June 13 to hear a proposal requesting approval to build an off-campus student housing complex on 3801 Harrison Blvd. The complex would allow four unrelated tenants to live in one unit.
