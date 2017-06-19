Mountain Alarm opens new HQ

OGDEN, Utah-Mountain Alarm, a national fire protection, security and home automation company, recently opened a new headquarters here that will serve the company's 14 branches in six western states as well as its rapidly growing national DIY business. "This new facility is a giant leap forward-we went from about 8,000 square feet in our old facility to 40,000 square feet in this new one," Rod Garner, CEO and president of Mountain Alarm, told Security Systems News , noting that the company needed more space both inside and outside for parking, which was severely lacking.

