Mormon church now allows female emplo...

Mormon church now allows female employees to wear pants

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this April 4, 2015, file photo, Mormon women wear dresses on their way to the religion's twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City. Church leaders announced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, that women who work at church headquarters in Salt Lake City can now wear pantsuits or dress slacks instead of only skirts or dresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10) Fri Jeawill 6
3256 gramery ave Jun 9 BYUMan 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) May '17 Soyy 202
Pranks to Telemarketers May '17 Anonymous 1
LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11) May '17 Anonymous 15
Anybody remembers the I Love You Man May '17 Anonymous 1
Dogpark Apr '17 District 1 2
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC