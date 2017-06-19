Big-D Construction's Lab Project Crow...

Big-D Construction's Lab Project Crowned 'Champion of the Year'

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Big-D Construction garnered several Excellence in Construction awards from the Utah Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors , including the inaugural 'ABC Champion of the Year' award. During its annual state convention and EIC Awards dinner in April, ABC awarded the Beverly Taylor Sorenson Center of the Arts project the "Champion of the Year."

