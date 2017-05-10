Your weekend: Adorable baby animals, pancakes and a pair of heritage festivals
See what it takes to shear a sheep and milk a goat at Baby Animals Days, May 12-13, at the USU Botanical Center in Kaysville. Among the things to do this week are Baby Animal Days, several concerts, a trail run and pancake breakfast, an afternoon at Dinosaurland, and international dance performances at both the World Dance Folk Festival and Ogden's Heritage Festival.
