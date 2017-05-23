Why Are Mandatory Minimum Sentencing ...

Why Are Mandatory Minimum Sentencing Popular Again?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: How Stuff Works

With only nine police officers at his disposal, Maxwell Jackson, police chief of Harrisville, Utah, says he needs all the help he can get to combat the drug trade in his tiny corner of America. Harrisville's proximity to Interstate 15, just north of Ogden, Utah, makes the town a ripe target for drug traffickers whose crimes often rise to the level of federal prosecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at How Stuff Works.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) 14 hr Soyy 202
Pranks to Telemarketers May 11 Anonymous 1
LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11) May 10 Anonymous 15
Anybody remembers the I Love You Man May 10 Anonymous 1
Dogpark Apr '17 District 1 2
News MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10) Mar '17 Steve 4
Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10) Mar '17 Sscer140 52
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC