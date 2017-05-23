Prosecutors want challenge to Ogden gang injunction tossed
Prosecutors will ask a judge Wednesday to toss a lawsuit from two men who claim they were falsely labeled as gang members under a now-defunct injunction that they say violated their rights by making it a crime for members of a gang to be seen together in public. Prosecutors say the case should be dismissed because the rules aimed at the Ogden Trece gang are no longer on the books.
