Police seek public's help in identifying body discovered in Ogden foothills
The body of an either white or Hispanic male aged 15 to 30 was found near cliffs above all the foothill trails and appeared to have been there for "a few weeks to a few months," Ogden Police Lt. Nate Hutchinson said.
