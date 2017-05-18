New cannery in Northern Utah blesses people around the world

A new cannery located in a small town in northern Utah is up and running and ready to assist in addressing welfare needs of people around the world after its dedication on May 18. "It stands as a living and working testament to the Lord's continuing care for His children - and particularly to His children who are in need," said Bishop Dean M. Davies, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, during the dedication. Held in the warehouse portion of the new facility, the dedication brought Church leaders, government leaders and members of the community together for a special meeting and tour of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.