Manufacturing Company in California C...

Manufacturing Company in California Chooses TAB Bank for a $1.5 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: World News Report

The company is a manufacturer and distributor of PVC-coated conduit and fittings for electrical wiring and cabling.  These components are used in a variety of applications such as chemical plants, refineries, steel mills, breweries, water waste treatment plants, food and dairy facilities, and many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pranks to Telemarketers May 11 Anonymous 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) May 11 Anonymous 201
LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11) May 10 Anonymous 15
Anybody remembers the I Love You Man May 10 Anonymous 1
Dogpark Apr '17 District 1 2
News MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10) Mar '17 Steve 4
Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10) Mar '17 Sscer140 52
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC