Keeping the faith
Blake Bartschi has committed to a full-ride football scholarship at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, but his football days at Weber will have to wait. The 18-year-old has committed to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sao Paulo, Brazil, leaving 24 days after he graduates from South Fremont High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Apr 13
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC