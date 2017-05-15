Boy dies after being rescued from Ogden River
Ogden police said Korbin Minchey died at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, after being flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday evening. Minchey was an autistic third-grader at an Ogden-area elementary school.
