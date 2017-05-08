Appeal filed in sexual harassment case against Utah judge
Ogden a A former employee for a Utah court who won a sexual harassment claim against a Weber County judge has filed an appeal seeking additional damages in the case. The Standard-Examiner reports that former Weber County Justice Court administrator Marcia Eisenhour filed a lawsuit in 2010 saying Judge Craig Storey sexually harassed her and county commissioners retaliated against her for bringing up the allegations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Apr 13
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC