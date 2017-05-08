Appeal filed in sexual harassment cas...

Appeal filed in sexual harassment case against Utah judge

Monday May 1 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Ogden a A former employee for a Utah court who won a sexual harassment claim against a Weber County judge has filed an appeal seeking additional damages in the case. The Standard-Examiner reports that former Weber County Justice Court administrator Marcia Eisenhour filed a lawsuit in 2010 saying Judge Craig Storey sexually harassed her and county commissioners retaliated against her for bringing up the allegations.

