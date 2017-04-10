Weekend planner: Chocolate and Cheese...

Weekend planner: Chocolate and Cheese Festival, Neil Diamond and Tulip Festival

Thursday Apr 6

Among the things to do this week are events such the Tulip Festival, Baby Animal Days, Odyssey Dance Theatre, "Two Noble Kinsmen," Chocolate and Cheese Festival, and musicians Lea Salonga, John McEuen, Jason Lyle Black and Neil Diamond.

Ogden, UT

