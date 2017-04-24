Utah AG won't file charges in woman's jail death
The Utah Attorney General's Office has determined the fatal injuries a 28-year-old woman sustained while in custody of a northern Utah jail were not the result of criminal conduct. The office announced Friday it had ended its investigation into Heather Miller's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Apr 13
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC