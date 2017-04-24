Recovering heroin addict explains why it's so hard to stay clean - even in rehab
Andi Peterson, a 26-year-old Utah resident, suffered a years-long heroin addiction before she was old enough to vote. Peterson had more advantages to getting clean than many affected by opioids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Apr 13
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC