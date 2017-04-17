Ogden blaze overtakes empty dealership

Thursday Apr 13

No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened by the fire at 3350 S. Wall Ave., said Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Eric Bauman. Bauman didn't know what started the fire in the former R.J. Wrigley's Auto showroom, and the cost of the damage was not immediately clear.

