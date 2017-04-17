Ogden blaze overtakes empty dealership
No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened by the fire at 3350 S. Wall Ave., said Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Eric Bauman. Bauman didn't know what started the fire in the former R.J. Wrigley's Auto showroom, and the cost of the damage was not immediately clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Apr 13
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar 22
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar 20
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar 18
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC