Mentally incompetent man waiting months for transfer to Utah State...

A man who had been found mentally incompetent for his case to proceed and waiting for months for a bed at the Utah State Hospital died last week after injuring himself in the Weber County Jail in February. Matthew Ryan Hall, 31, of Ogden, was in jail after pleading guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors to disarming an officer of an energy device, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of assaulting an officer, attempted assault by a prisoner and interference with an arresting officer.

