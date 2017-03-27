How Effective is Low-E Window Film?
Solar heat gain and glare are among the few downsides of daylighting, negatively impacting occupant comfort levels and driving up cooling-related energy consumption. Most low-E window films combat this problem by incorporating metallic coatings or dyes that transmit less solar energy through the window, which reduces glare and lowers heat gain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buildings.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Sat
|David Devlin
|1
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar 22
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar 20
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar 18
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC