Enve teams up with Mavic on Speed Release fork and announces Ses TT cockpit

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Cycling News

Mavic's Speed Release combines an open dropout and closed dropout to create a thru-axle quick release of sorts The Speed Release System will work with any 12mm thru-axle hub, but requires Mavic's axle and the Speed Release fork, of course Carbon expert ENVE has been busy in its shiny new Ogden, Utah factory and has just announced two new road products targeted at distinctly different riders. The Speed Release Road Disc Fork is a collaboration with Mavic in an attempt to speed up wheel changes on thru-axle systems on disc brake-equipped road bikes - one of several issues that has slowed the widespread introduction of discs to the pro road peloton.

