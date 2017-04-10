Drug distribution case dismissed agai...

Drug distribution case dismissed against former narcotics cop

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Deseret News

In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors wrote that dropping the two-year-old case against Don Henry Johnson, 31, was "in the interest of justice." Johnson, a former Ogden police office and member of the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, was charged in an investigation dating back to 2014 with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

