Bomb squad dispatched to handle suspicious package in Ogden parking garage
A bomb squad was dispatched to deal with a suspicious package found in a parking garage in Ogden on Thursday evening. A bag piqued someone's interest when it was left next to a car in the parking garage on 2450 S. Ogden Ave. and remained there after someone drove away, according to Ogden police Lt.
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Thu
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar 22
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar 20
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar 18
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
