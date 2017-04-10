Big-D Construction Project Crowned a ...

Big-D Construction Project Crowned a Champion of the Yeara

During its annual State Convention and EIC Awards Dinner in April, ABC awarded the Beverly Taylor Sorenson Center of the Arts project the 'Champion of the Year.' The project also won the Excellence in Construction award for Institutional Over $10 Million.

