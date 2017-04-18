Authorities investigating what sparked Ogden fire that gutted dealership
Investigators believe someone started the fire in the basement of the building at 3350 S. Wall Ave., Ogden deputy fire chief Eric Bauman said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Apr 13
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar 22
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC