Air Force Reveals Coating Booth of Tomorrow
While defense spending may be set to increase in the coming years per President Donald J. Trump's budget proposal, one place where the U.S. military will be cutting costs is in the paint booth. The U.S. Air Force recently unveiled a new coatings application booth at Hill Air Force Base, near Ogden, Utah, that it hopes will save the government more than $300,000 annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogpark
|Apr 13
|District 1
|2
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar 22
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar 20
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC