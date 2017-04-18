Air Force Reveals Coating Booth of Tomorrow

While defense spending may be set to increase in the coming years per President Donald J. Trump's budget proposal, one place where the U.S. military will be cutting costs is in the paint booth. The U.S. Air Force recently unveiled a new coatings application booth at Hill Air Force Base, near Ogden, Utah, that it hopes will save the government more than $300,000 annually.

