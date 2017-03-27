Woman assaulted, robbed in mistaken i...

Woman assaulted, robbed in mistaken identity case, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Deseret News

A home invasion robbery and assault over the weekend may have been the result of mistaken identity, according to police. A 24-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after several men kicked in her door about 2 a.m. Saturday and then hit and kicked her, said Weber County Sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11) Mar 22 You too 13
News MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10) Mar 20 Steve 4
Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10) Mar 18 Sscer140 52
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Feb '17 CYKO 91
Savannah Jan '17 NYx 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Dec '16 Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec '16 Static8 2
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC