Woman assaulted, robbed in mistaken identity case, police say
A home invasion robbery and assault over the weekend may have been the result of mistaken identity, according to police. A 24-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after several men kicked in her door about 2 a.m. Saturday and then hit and kicked her, said Weber County Sheriff's Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|Mar 22
|You too
|13
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar 20
|Steve
|4
|Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10)
|Mar 18
|Sscer140
|52
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC