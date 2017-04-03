See Roots Prodigy Sammy Brue's Contemplative 'I Know' Video

Teenage songwriter's full-length album 'I Am Nice,' produced by John Paul White and Ben Tanner, is out June 16th via New West Sammy Brue likes to think of himself as a normal fifteen year old kid - he plays video games, hangs out with his friends and eats cereal in the afternoon. On "I Know," the first single from his upcoming debut LP on New West, the John Paul White and Ben Tanner-produced I Am Nice , Brue balances a mature, brooding sense of folk with wistful, youthful lyricism: on one hand, he's an artist gifted way beyond his years.

