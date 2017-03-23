Rich Nye named superintendent of the Ogden School District
Rich K. Nye, a career educator and a deputy state superintendent, has been appointed superintendent of the Ogden School District. The Ogden School Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to appoint Nye as the 17th superintendent of the district, which serves more than 12,000 students.
