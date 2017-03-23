Rich Nye named superintendent of the ...

Rich Nye named superintendent of the Ogden School District

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Deseret News

Rich K. Nye, a career educator and a deputy state superintendent, has been appointed superintendent of the Ogden School District. The Ogden School Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to appoint Nye as the 17th superintendent of the district, which serves more than 12,000 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11) Mar 22 You too 13
News MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10) Mar 20 Steve 4
Can you be non-LDS in Ogden? (Sep '10) Mar 18 Sscer140 52
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Feb 28 CYKO 91
Savannah Jan '17 NYx 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Dec '16 Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec '16 Static8 2
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC