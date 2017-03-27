Ogden releases video police officer shooting suspect

The Ogden City Attorney's Office has released footage of police shooting and killing a man in a parking garage Feb. 21. Surveillance footage, released Friday to the Standard Examiner , depicts a man running through a hallway in the parking garage at 313 E. 23rd St. Later, a man in the same sweatshirt runs back through the hallway, stops, turns and points what appears to be a handgun toward police officers. Smoke comes from an officer's gun as the officer fires a shot, and the man falls to the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.