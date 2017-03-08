Ogden home goes up in flames in 'explosion'
Fire crews responded to an Ogden home that went up in flames Tuesday as the "result of an explosion," authorities confirmed. The single-family home at 2831 S. Monroe Blvd. was fully involved in flames, the Ogden Fire Department said on Twitter.
