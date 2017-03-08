Morris Educational Foundation ranked ...

Morris Educational Foundation ranked high by national study

Wednesday Mar 8

The organizers of Morristown Onstage announced Wednesday that they have been ranked among the top five K-12 foundations in America by a national study. The Caruthers Institute ranked the MEF fifth among foundations with revenues of between $500,000 and $1 million, right behind foundations in Barbers Hill, TX; Ogden, UT; Lawrence Township, IN; and Irving, TX.

