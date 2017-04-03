Man gets possible life in prison for murder in 'slap boxing' fight
An Ogden man was sentenced to up to life in prison Thursday after a playful "slap boxing" match escalated to murder. Jory Arlow Fenstermaker, 22, was sentenced to 16 years and potentially life in prison for shooting and killing Randy Lennell Lewis, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, in March 2015 .
