Jobs sought for workers with disabilities after fire damages facility
A group of employees who know a thing or two about challenges are scrambling to find permanent work after their paper shredding facility was damaged by a fire Friday. The Ogden warehouse at 2437 Rulon White Blvd. is run by EnableUtah, a nonprofit that provides jobs, training and employment services to adults with disabilities.
Read more at Deseret News.
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb 28
|CYKO
|91
|Savannah
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
