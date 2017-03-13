Historic Ben Lomond Hotel evacuated in Ogden fire
Smoke swamped the first few floors of the historic Ben Lomond Hotel in downtown Ogden on Sunday, prompting an evacuation of about 80 people and a quick response from fire crews. The Ogden Fire Department soon learned that the actual fire was located outside the building on an exterior stairway at the adjacent Courtyard Inn.
