Gas leak likely caused explosion at Ogden house

Investigators suspect a gas leak caused an explosion that destroyed a house in Ogden and burned a man who was rescued with the help of two parole agents who had just visited the home. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman told the Standard-Examiner an investigation is continuing but a gas leak likely caused the blast that sent up 30-foot high flames at the house on Monroe Boulevard about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

