Flood warning: 'Mother Nature threw us a knuckleball,' manager says
Hot weather into mid-March already delivered some snowmelt to Utah's river and streams, but the largest quantities of water have yet to make their way out of the mountains and into reservoirs. With that in mind, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation issued a warning Monday that people should be vigilant with young children and pets around Utah waterways and residents should be on alert to flooding potential in their neighborhoods.
