Fire at Ogden aluminum foundry causes $400,000 in damage
The fire at GSC Foundries, 2738 S. Commerce Way, was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived, said Ogden deputy fire chief Eric Bauman. Most of the fire's significant damage was contained to metal fabrication equipment inside the building, Bauman said.
Read more at Deseret News.
