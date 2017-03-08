Fantastic February piles on snow for Utah
Most of Utah's reservoirs will fill this summer thanks to the hefty snowfall stored in the state's mountains. The latest report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service said precipitation for February was at 156 percent of average, helping levels at reservoirs increase by 6 percent in just a month's time.
