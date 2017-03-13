AvantGuard to release Chat tool

AvantGuard to release Chat tool

OGDEN, Utah-This week AvantGuard Monitoring is soft launching its new AvantGuard Chat tool, which opens a communication path for the contacts on an alarm's call list. After an alarm is signaled, contacts on that account receive a text message with info on the alarm and a link that brings them to a web-based browser.

