Utahns in love: The orderly and the nurse
Stephen Foote had been working at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for only a few days when a group of nurses he'd made friends with approached him, claiming they knew the perfect girl for him. They wanted him to ask her out on a date as soon as possible, but the only problem was she wasn't currently living in the country.
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb 13
|SM1L3Y
|89
|Savannah
|Jan 26
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
