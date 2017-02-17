Utahns in love: The orderly and the n...

Utahns in love: The orderly and the nurse

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Deseret News

Stephen Foote had been working at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for only a few days when a group of nurses he'd made friends with approached him, claiming they knew the perfect girl for him. They wanted him to ask her out on a date as soon as possible, but the only problem was she wasn't currently living in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Feb 13 SM1L3Y 89
Savannah Jan 26 NYx 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Dec '16 Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec '16 Static8 2
Morals and ethics for sale! Nov '16 natureboy 1
Gary Johnson for president Nov '16 Principled 2
News Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f... Nov '16 utahtrump 2
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC