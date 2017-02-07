Utah junior high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with students
An Ogden junior high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual offenses with girls he met through his position as a teacher. Drew Tutt, 28, was arrested Monday for allegedly enticing several minor female victims to send him nude photos and engaging in sexual conduct with at least two students, a news release from the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.
