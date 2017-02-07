Utah junior high school teacher arres...

Utah junior high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with students

9 hrs ago

An Ogden junior high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual offenses with girls he met through his position as a teacher. Drew Tutt, 28, was arrested Monday for allegedly enticing several minor female victims to send him nude photos and engaging in sexual conduct with at least two students, a news release from the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.

Ogden, UT

