UDOT crews to take core samples Wednesday throughout Ogden

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Utah Department of Transportation crews will be taking pavement core samples on Wall Avenue, from 23rd to 33rd streets; on 30th Street, from the railroad tracks to Harrison Boulevard; on 31st Street, from Wall Avenue to Washington Boulevard; and on 21st Street, from 1900 West to I-15. Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in one lane at a time, with that lane blocked by an attenuator truck with flashing arrow panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.