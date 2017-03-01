Teen who finished sentence in adult p...

Teen who finished sentence in adult prison may have conviction tossed out

Sunday Feb 19

A South Ogden man who was 16 when he was convicted in adult court and sentenced to the Utah State Prison, where he served his time and was released, may now have his conviction thrown out. Cooper Van Huizen, now 19, was convicted of two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony, in 2014.

