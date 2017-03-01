Police in Weber County shoot and kill...

Police in Weber County shoot and kill two men in separate episodes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, an Ogden police officer patrolling a downtown parking structure confronted two men who allegedly were prowling cars. The men, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, split up and ran from the officer at 313 E. 23rd Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Feb 28 CYKO 91
Savannah Jan '17 NYx 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Dec '16 Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec '16 Static8 2
Morals and ethics for sale! Nov '16 natureboy 1
Gary Johnson for president Nov '16 Principled 2
News Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f... Nov '16 utahtrump 2
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Weber County was issued at March 03 at 10:24PM MST

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC