Ogden teacher arrested for sex abuse of students, police say
A middle school teacher has been arrested and accused of abusing two girls at his school and soliciting nude photos. Drew Daniel Tutt, 29, of Plain City, was arrested Monday for investigation of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of enticing a minor and two counts of unlawful detention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb 5
|Burqueno
|87
|Savannah
|Jan 26
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC