Mikayla Ferenz scores 32 points and Idaho women beat Weber State - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST
Mikayla Ferenz scored 32 points, her third 30-plus point effort of the season, and Idaho overcame a nine-point third-quarter deficit to beat Big Sky Conference foe Weber State 82-77 on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. Idaho finished the final 3:40 of the third quarter on a 12-1 run, gaining a 65-63 lead.
