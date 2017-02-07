Man convicted of murder in slap-boxin...

Man convicted of murder in slap-boxing shooting death

Read more: Deseret News

A Ogden man accused of fatally shooting another man during a "slap boxing" match that got out of hand has been convicted of murder. On Monday, a jury convicted Jory Arlow Fenstermaker, 22, of murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Read more at Deseret News.

Ogden, UT

